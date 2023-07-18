Scout BSA Troop 86 Members Earn over 30 Merit Badges

ROCK SPRINGS — One life-rank advancement and 34 merit badges were awarded at Scout BSA Troop 86 ‘s Court of Honor at the White Mountain Library June 13.

Those participating in the Court of Honor were Josh Harris, Logan May, Matthew Lemon, Ty Corbett, Robert Roswell, and Scoutmaster Vera Trefethen.

The Scouts had earned most of the merit badges at Camp Hunt, which took place June 19-24. As a troop, they had worked on personal management, genealogy, and wilderness survival. Robert Roswell was recognized for earning the rank of Life.

The troop, which is sponsored by Rocky Mountain Pressure Service, currently consists of seven Scouts, six of them Life Scouts.