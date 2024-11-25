Scouting For Food Brings in Over 4,000 Pounds of Food

Christian Woodward and his mother Jen Woodward helped sort the food donated to the Food Bank of Sweetwater Count in Rock Springs November 23 for Scouting for Food. Photo courtesy of Vera Trefethen

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Local scouts and the community helped bring in 4,456 pounds of food to the local food banks for the annual Scouting for Food event this past Saturday.

“Sixty- three scouts, their leaders, and families helped with the event, which brought in 4,456 pounds of food,” scout leader Vera Trefethen said.

This effort by the scouts and the community help ensure food-insecure individuals in the community will have food over the holidays and beyond.

Food Bank of Sweetwater County Executive Director Kathy Siler said recently that the food bank served 1,721 people in September, compared to 1,342 in September 2023, which is a 28% increase. That 28% increase has been consistent month to month, and she is expecting similar rates of people coming in over the holidays.

While food insecurity isn’t only an issue during the holidays, the holiday season does shine a light on the issue that exists and persists here in Sweetwater County. Siler said the food bank is expecting around 500 families in Rock Springs this week to pick up meals and food items for Thanksgiving Day.

The community rallied together on Saturday, with the organization and help of the local scouts, to help collect over 4,400 pounds of food that will go directly to those in the community who need it. While Green River scouts were collecting food outside of Smith’s, Rock Springs scouts sent out bags to residences and made rounds to neighborhoods. They also advised people to bring donations directly to the food bank.