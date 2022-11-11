Scouting for Food Event Set for November 19

Cub Scouts Ziden Mortensen and Noah Bibber hold food items appropriate for residents to donate to Scouting for Food November 19.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Boy Scouts of America’s annual Scouting for Food event will take place on November 19.

Scouts in Rock Springs will deliver bags to residents’ homes on Saturday, November 12; and on, Saturday, November 19, they will go door to door to collecting and picking up donations.

Meanwhile in Green River, Scouts and Cub Scouts will accept donations on November 19 at the Golden Hour Senior Center and Smiths from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In both cities, donations can be taken to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County or to Sweetwater county libraries. Any commercially packaged, non-perishable food is appreciated, as well as personal items such as shampoo and toothpaste.

All food donations will be delivered to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

