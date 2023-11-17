Scouting for Food to Take Place Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Make sure to gather up your food donations this Saturday for Scouting for Food in both Rock Springs and Green River.

In Rock Springs, Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA will be going door to door to collect food donations from residents who received bags at their doors last Saturday. Residents who did not receive bags can still donate by taking donations to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

In Green River, scouts will also be accepting donations at Smith’s and Golden Hour Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents of both cities can also donate items by taking them to any of the local libraries.

Any commercially packaged non-perishable food is appreciated, such as canned soups, canned fruit and vegetables, and cereal. Also needed are personal items such as soap and shampoo. All donations go to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County to help people locally who are in need.

Cub Scout Henry Cherry, along with other Cubs and Scouts BSA delivered Scouting for Food bags last Saturday to residents in Rock Springs. Photo courtesy of Vera Trefethen

November is the busiest month for the food bank, according to Kathy Siler, executive director of the food bank. Siler said in a previous interview with Sweetwaternow that she said she expects 570 families to seek assistance during the food bank’s distribution days before Thanksgiving, estimating over 390 families in Rock Springs and another 180 families in Green River.