Scouts BSA Troops Attend Annual Klondike Derby

GREEN RIVER — Multiple troops from Scouts BSA braved the cold and snow to participate in the annual Jim Bridger District Klondike Derby on Saturday at Scott’s Bottom in Green River.

Troops attending the event were 307, 70, 86, 312, 4, 8, and 1869. Troop 312 of Green River came in first in the Klondike race and 307 took second. Troops competed in building fires without matches, first aid, and constructing emergency shelters, with Troop 1869 coming in first, Troop 4 in second, and Troop 312 in third. Troop 4 won the chili cook-off.

Forty-eight Scouts and leaders attended the annual event, which gave troops the opportunity to camp two nights together in the snow. Scouts BSA is a national youth program for youth in grades sixth through 12th. Although registration is held in the fall, youth can join at any time.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Activities include fall, winter and spring camporees, a week at summer camp, monthly troop campouts, and the opportunity to earn over 140 different merit badges, including ones for camping, rifle shooting, archery, and wilderness survival.