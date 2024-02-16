Scouts Learn the Ancient Game of Chess

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Scout BSA Garrett Flake and Jacob Duckwitz played chess together February 15 at the home of Scoutmaster Vera Trefethen. Duckwitz came to assist his dad, Dr. David Duckwitz, in helping eight Scouts the Chess Merit Badge The other Scouts were Robert Roswell, Logan May, Reuben Grandy, Chloe Hager, Gregory Hager, William Klein, and Christian Klein. The Scouts met three times at the White Mountain Library and once at Trefethen’s home to complete the badge. The Chess Merit Badge is just one of 138 badges available for Scouts BSA to earn.