Scouts Receive Ordeal and Brotherhood Membership

Scouts attended the Order of the Arrow (OA) this past weekend at Camp Hunt on Bear Lake where some became Brotherhood members and another received OA Ordeal.

Scouts BSA Rileigh Trautman (Troop 307), Elizabeth Burton (Troop 307), and Carter Lyman (Troop 8) became Brotherhood members on Saturday while Jacob Trautman (Troop 8) received OA Ordeal.

“The Order of the Arrow was founded in 1915 to recognize scouts and scout leaders who best exemplify the scout oath and law in their daily lives,” Assistant Scoutmaster Vera Trefethen said. “Its purpose is to promote camping and provide cheerful service.”

The first step to becoming a member of the OA is the Ordeal, which is the induction ceremony. According to the BSA’s website, “during the experience, candidates maintain silence, receive small amounts of food, work on camp improvement projects and sleep apart from other campers. The entire experience is designed to teach significant values.”

Rileigh Trautman and Elizabeth Burton of Troop 307. Courtesy photo

To become members of the OA, all candidates must complete the Ordeal. Once the Ordeal is received, scouts set their focus on becoming Brotherhood members.

Jacob Trautman and Carter Lyman of Troop 8. Courtesy photo

The BSA website states that “after six months of service as an Ordeal member and fulfilling certain requirements, a member may take part in the Brotherhood ceremony, which places further emphasis on the ideals of Scouting and the Order. Completion of this ceremony signifies full membership in the Order.”

Sandra Trautman, Troop 307 leader, said that all of the scouts did an excellent job.