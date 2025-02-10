SCSD #2 to Consider Approval of K-8 ELA and Math Curriculum

The Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 5 p.m. The meeting will commence with an executive session focusing on personnel matters.

Following the executive session, the board will recognize several individuals and organizations:

Green River High School theater students for their participation in the JAE Foundation film.

Fremont Motors for their donation to Nutrition Services, benefiting families in need.

Green River High School students who achieved notable ACT scores.

Student teachers contributing to the district.

School board members for their service.

The agenda includes a presentation on the district’s nutrition services and a discussion on the proposed K-8 English Language Arts and Math curricula. The board will also review bids for various projects, including district camera replacements, Lincoln Middle School boiler burner replacement, and Green River High School back doors and pad.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Policy revisions are slated for first readings, covering topics such as the role and evaluation of the superintendent, line and staff relations, and school building administration.

The meeting will conclude with a second executive session addressing personnel matters.

For more details, the full agenda is available on the district’s website. The meeting is open to the public and can be streamed through the district’s YouTube channel.