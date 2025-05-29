SCSD No. 1 Announces Free Summer Meals

ROCK SPRINGS – Children in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 are eligible for free meals during the summer.

The school district will provide free meals to children from June 2 to Aug. 1 in Rock Springs and from June 4 to July 30 in Wamsutter and Farson. There are no income requirements and all children 18 years old and younger are welcome to have breakfast and lunch. Some locations require students to eat on site, while others allow children to pick up meals.

The locations the district will provide free meals from are:

