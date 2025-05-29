SCSD No. 1 Announces Free Summer Meals

ROCK SPRINGS – Children in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 are eligible for free meals during the summer.
The school district will provide free meals to children from June 2 to Aug. 1 in Rock Springs and from June 4 to July 30 in Wamsutter and Farson. There are no income requirements and all children 18 years old and younger are welcome to have breakfast and lunch. Some locations require students to eat on site, while others allow children to pick up meals.
The locations the district will provide free meals from are:
- Walnut Elementary School, 1900 Desert Blvd.: Meal pick up time will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children can preregister for meals on Fridays to receive meals for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
- Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive: Meals must be eaten on site with breakfast served from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Rock Springs Junior High, 3500 Foothill Blvd.: All meals must be eaten on site. Breakfast is served from 7:30-9 a.m., with lunch being served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Desert View Elementary, 1900 Desert Blvd.: Meal pickup times are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Preregistering for meals on Fridays at the school will include meals for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
- Desert Elementary School, 235 Bugas St., Wamsutter: Children must preregister for meals. Meals are delivered to the school on Wednesdays beginning June 4. Meals must be picked up from 11-11:30 a.m.
- Farson Schools, 30 Highway 28, Farson: Children must preregister for meals. Multiple days of meals, meals must be picked up on Wednesdays beginning June 4. Meals need to be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.