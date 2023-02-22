SCSD No. 1 Announces Virtual Day Wednesday Due to Storm

We have been keeping an eye on the weather and road conditions all day. With the blizzard warning and unsafe travel conditions in effect through tomorrow evening, we will be implementing a virtual day for all of Sweetwater Number One schools in Rock Springs, Farson-Eden and Wamsutter.

A local alert for Rock Springs has been issued for no unnecessary travel as roads are snowy, icy, and will not be possible for the buses to run safely in the morning. We also want to keep roads clear to support city and county crews in plowing the roads.

Please do not send students to bus stops. Keep your child home tomorrow as teaching will be conducted using District provided technology. All students have practiced the virtual snow day procedures with their classes and should be able to access their classes without issues. If you have questions or problems, please reach out directly to your student’s teacher through ParentSquare. They will be the one who can assist you most directly. Please remember that students MUST check in with each of their teachers in order to be counted present for attendance. Due to the District moving to a virtual day on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 for safety purposes, there will be no District/school sponsored events, practices, or activities to start the day. Weather, road conditions, and student safety will determine if any events, practices, or activities, can occur after the school day is over or in the evening.

A virtual day means we will NOT have to make-up this day of instruction because we will still be teaching and learning virtually.

We wanted to allow for as much planning time for our families by sharing this information this evening. Thank you for your patience as we keep safety a priority for our students, staff, and families.

Stay warm and safe!

Kelly McGovern, Superintendent of Schools

Nicole Bolton, Director of Human Resources