SCSD No. 1 Approves Alternative School Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS — The second and final public hearing regarding Sweetwater County School District No. 1 alternative four day schedule for the next two years took place during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The board unanimously approved the calendar committee’s recommendation, which will now kickstart the next steps of submitting a form and documentation to the Wyoming Department of Education for final approval.

The first public hearing back on March 13, 2023 saw varying opinions from parents, teachers, and staff. Those opinions didn’t change much in last night’s final public hearing. Most of last night’s public comment was submitted in written format, which can be found here.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The 147-day schedule will go into effect for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. In Rock Springs, K-3 will start at 7:50 a.m. and end at 3:05 p.m and 4-6 grade levels start time will be at 8 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m. The junior high will start at at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:50 p.m. while the high school continues to begin at 8 a.m. and end earlier at 3:55 p.m.

Farson elementary schools will begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., while the middle school and high school will start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 4:05 p.m. In Wamsutter, school will begin for elementary and middle school students at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:50 p.m.

You can view the district’s full presentation regarding the new schedule here.