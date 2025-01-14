SCSD No. 1 Board Committee Assignments Finalized

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District. No.1’s Board of Trustees has finalized committee assignments for the calendar year.
Chairman Cole Wright said he hopes residents in the district will contact board members if they’re curious about what a committee is working on. The committees consist of school board members and some include district employees.
“This is for your information so that if you have questions, you know what board members to reach out to,” Wright said.
The committee assignments are:
- Policy: Danielle Schumacher
- Facilities: Josh Sorenson, Cole Seppie, Cole Wright
- Curriculum: Matt Gardner
- Fine Arts: Chad Franks
- Region V BOCES: Anjelica Wood
- Sweetwater County BOCES: Matt Gardner, Chad Franks
- Transportation: Josh Sorensen, Anjelica Wood, Cole Wright
- Insurance: Josh Sorensen
- Negotiations: Matt Gardner, Chad Franks, Anjelica Wood
- Extra Duty Committee: Cole Seppie
- Head Start: Anjelica Wood
- Wyoming School Board Association Area 8 Director: Cole Wright
- Sweetwater One Foundation: Cole Seppie
- Recreation Board: Cole Seppie
- Wellness: Chad Franks
- Calendar: Danielle Schumacher