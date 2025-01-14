SCSD No. 1 Board Committee Assignments Finalized

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board Chairman Cole Wright finalized committee assignments for the board of trustees, encouraging residents to contact board members to ask about what is happening on those committees. File photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District. No.1’s Board of Trustees has finalized committee assignments for the calendar year.

Chairman Cole Wright said he hopes residents in the district will contact board members if they’re curious about what a committee is working on. The committees consist of school board members and some include district employees.

“This is for your information so that if you have questions, you know what board members to reach out to,” Wright said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The committee assignments are: