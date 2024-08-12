SCSD No. 1 Board Considers Propane Bus Purchases

ROCK SPRINGS – Three new propane buses could be added to the fleet at Sweetwater County School District No. 1 if the board of trustees approves the purchase Monday.

According to meeting documents, the buses will replace three diesel buses through the 2024 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act. A condition of the replacement is the new buses have to be purchased, with the bidding process handled by the state, which resulted in the the district not having to initiate a bidding process itself. The three diesel buses will also be scrapped as part of the emissions reduction act guidelines. The three buses are 2008 models, two of which have more than 170,000 miles.

The three propane buses will cost $355,500 after grant funding from the DERA. The purchase uses grant funding and the district’s general fund, with the general fund portion being a reimbursable transportation expense.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The meeting takes place Monday night at 6 p.m. at the district’s Central Administration Building. A full agenda can be found here. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed on its YouTube channel.