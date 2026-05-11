SCSD No. 1 Board to Consider Preliminary 2027 Budget

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will consider the district’s preliminary budget during its meeting Monday evening.

The budget will be presented during the Superintendent’s Reports portion of the meeting, with the board set to vote on its approval later in the meeting. Overall, the budget amounts to $161.1 million, which includes a General Fund of $92 million. An overview of the budget can be found here.

The district will also host a public hearing for alternative schedules for the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 school years. Along with the proposed options, the distinct has also released voting results for the schedules.

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The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.