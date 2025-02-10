SCSD No. 1 Board to Discuss Finances, Vote on Alternative School Schedules Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will hear an update about the district’s finances during a 5 p.m. workshop meeting Monday evening, followed by a regularly-scheduled meeting that will feature a public hearing about proposed alternative schedules for in town schools, Desert School and Farson-Eden School.

The discussion about district finances doesn’t have supporting documents available on the district’s website. The discussion could take a full hour before the school board meeting begins.

The school board meeting features a public hearing and an approval of the district’s schedules for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years. According to meeting documents, the proposed 2025-2026 schedule for Rock Springs and Wamsutter would start school on Aug. 19 and end school on June 4. The schedule in Farson would see students beginning school on Aug. 13 and end on May 20. The following year, the proposed schedule would synchronize the schedules for Farson. Rock Springs and Wamsutter by having students begin school on Aug. 19 and end the school year June 3.

The school board will also host an executive session to discuss legal and personnel matters.

The meeting workshop begins at 5 p.m., with the regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. The meetings, with the exception of the executive session, are open to the public and streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.