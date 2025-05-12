SCSD No. 1 Board to Hear Budget, High School Presentations Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will hear presentations on the district’s preliminary budget and an update on Rock Springs High School during its meeting Monday evening. The district’s agenda did not have additional information about the presentations as of publication time, though the district, like other governing bodies throughout the state, is preparing to finalize its 2025-2026 budgets before July 1.

In the consent agenda, tennis court resurfacing and post replacement for both RSHS and Rock Springs Junior High will be considered. The bid for the RSHS court is $140,407.20, which includes a 20% contingency. Work on RSJH’s courts has a $169,146 bid, which also includes a 20% contingency.

The school board also has two executive sessions scheduled for the meeting, both focusing on legal and personnel matters. The first is scheduled to take place prior to the approval of the 2025-2026 agreement between the district and the Sweetwater Education Association. The second will take place near the end of the meeting.

The board meets at the central administration building Monday at 6 p.m., with a special retiree reception taking place at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the school district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.