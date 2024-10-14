SCSD No. 1 Board to Recognize Employees’ Contributions to District at Monday Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS – Two Sweetwater County School District No. 1 employees will be recognized by the district’s board of trustees during the board’s meeting Monday evening.

According to meeting documents, Jessica Smith at Walnut Elementary School and Don Rizzi will receive recognition for their commitment to the district. Smith’s recognition comes after dealing with an issue that forced her students to move to a “less than ideal room,” where she found a way to turn the situation into a fun activity for her students. Rizzi recently received his master electrician certification, which district meeting documents state “not only highlights his dedication to professional development but also enhances our school district’s commitment to safety and excellence in our facilities.”

The board will also vote to approve personnel recommendations as part of its consent agenda. The recommendations include accepting the retirement of district transportation director Joseph Clingenpeel effective Jan. 22, 2025, hiring an alternate behavior programs teacher at Stagecoach Elementary School, hiring a preschool teacher at Overland Elementary School, and accepting the resignation of a resource teacher at Pilot Butte Elementary School. The district maintains a list of open positions throughout the district for the board and can be viewed here.

An executive session for legal and personnel matters is also planned to take place.

The school board meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s Central Administration Building. The meetings are open to the public and are streamed through the district’s YouTube channel. A meeting agenda can be found here.