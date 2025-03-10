SCSD No.1 Board Will Learn About Grants, Hire New Athletics Director Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — A discussion about grants and the hiring of a new athletics director are on the agenda for Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Board of Trustees Monday evening.

Jessica Libbee, the district’s director of grants and federal programs, will present a consolidated grant review for the current fiscal year to the board. The district receives grants that make up several millions of dollars of its funding and are distributed to a variety of different uses. According to meeting documents, grants help leverage the district’s resources to fund and support academic achievement for all students, as well as the effective uses of technology, support safety endeavors, and reduce the school district’s dropout rate. They also support student success by helping support students’ emotional health, English acquisition, students in transition, and at-risk students. Grants also support comprehensive school change by improving both the quality and effectiveness of educators and administrators.

The board is poised to hire a new athletics director for the district. Hope Downs-Lewis will be brought on to head up athletics for the district. Downs-Lewis replaces Byron Bolen following his sudden departure from the district in November.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The board will also meet in an executive session near the end of the meeting to discuss legal and personnel matters. Wyoming’s public meetings act allows for governing bodies to discuss certain topics in meetings closed to the public.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Central Administration Building and is open to the public, though the executive session will be closed to the public. The meeting will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.