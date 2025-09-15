SCSD No. 1 Confirms Student Death Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — An unnamed Sweetwater County School District No. 1 student has died according to a statement posted to the school district’s Facebook page Monday afternoon.

A statement posted about the death signed by Superintendent Joseph Libby doesn’t identify which school the student was enrolled, saying the student was “a beloved member of our educational community; across several schools, a bright, kind, and spirited young individual who touched the lives of many with their presence.” School counselors and support staff will be available to help students, staff, and families.

“As we mourn this profound loss, our hearts go out to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers,” the statement reads.

The statement encourages people to come together “in support, compassion, and care for one another.” The district also encourages everyone to reach out, listen and “be present for one another.”