SCSD No. 1 End of Year Fun Run Registration is Open

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Wellness Committee is inviting all students and families to the Color Me Happy! End of Year 5K Fun Run/Walk event taking place May 2.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at the Central Administration Building on 3550 Foothill Blvd. and ends at Rock Springs Junior High School with the post-event barbecue. For staff, students, and student family members that are part of school district, the event is free. Clothing participants won’t have trouble getting colorful are encouraged, especially white shirts, and a change of clothing for the after party should be brought along with a towel.

Registration can be done online and if there are any questions, contacting the Wellness Committee is available by email.