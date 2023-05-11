SCSD No. 1 Honors Its Retirees With Reception

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 hosted a retirement reception for all of its retirees on Monday evening.

Residents, teachers, and students had the opportunity to visit with retirees and congratulate them on their years of service, share stories, and enjoy some light refreshments. Earlier on Monday, all retirees were visited by district staff at their schools to congratulate them on their retirement and present them with a boutonniere .

During the regular board of trustees meeting after the reception, retirees were recognized by the board and received a clock for all of their years of service.

Congratulations to all of the retirees!

2023 Retirees as pictured above left to right:

Kris Cundall (12 years, Rock Springs Junior High)

Rudy Stevens (25 years, Rock Springs Junior High)

Rene Maloney (16 years, Desert View Elementary)

Joann Stevens (25 years, Rock Springs Junior High)

Kathy Sisemore (46.5 total years, Black Butte High School and Juvenile Detention Center)

Loretta Abram (40 years, Rock Springs High School)

Debbie Lorg (16 years, Pilot Butte Elementary)

Julie Arwood (29 years, Eastside Elementary)

Lorna Bath (26 years, Eastside Elementary)

Shari Moran (16 years, Eastside Elementary)

Laura Rodgers (15 years, Black Butte High School)

Michelle Fillpot (6 years, Eastside Elementary)

Cassandra Harris (32 years, Sage Elementary)

Vicki Coletti (36 years, Northpark Elementary)

Cindy Sidwell (35 years, Northpark Elementary)

Robin Phillips, not pictured (16 years, Stagecoach Elementary)