SCSD No. 1 Initiates Virtual Day

ROCK SPRINGS — Students throughout Sweetwater County School District No. 1 won’t be going to school following Wednesday evening’s snowstorm, but they will be hitting the books all the same.

An early morning email from Superintendent Kelly McGovern announced Thursday would be a virtual learning day for students throughout the district, including Wamsutter and the Farson-Eden area.

“With the snow totals and drifting snow it will not be possible for the buses to run safely. We also want to keep roads clear to support city and county crews in plowing the roads,” McGovern wrote in the email.

McGovern tells parents not to send their children to bus stops. She said students have practiced virtual snow day procedures and should be able to access their classes without issue. Students must check in with each of their teachers to be counted present for attendance. Additionally, McGovern said school and district events or activities that start the day are cancelled. Parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday evening are still set to take place, but further details will be released if those plans change.

“Weather, road conditions, and student safety will determine if any events, practices, or activities, can occur after the school day is over or in the evening,” she wrote.

Because the district opted to continue classes virtually, students won’t be required to have a makeup day later in the school year.