SCSD No. 1 Looking to Fill Board Vacancy in New Year

ROCK SPRINGS — The new Board of Trustees in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 were sworn in this week, and the board meeting this week represented the last time 10-year trustee Max Mickelson will serve the district.

Mickelson was elected as the new Rock Springs Mayor in November and the board will now begin the process of filling his vacant seat. State statute prohibits an individual from serving two board as an elected official, so Mickelson officially resigned his seat on the school board Monday,

The process of filling Mickelson’s seat will be similar to the way the district filled John Bettolo’s seat when he stepped down in October.

People interested in serving on the school board must submit a letter of interest by no later than 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Office of the Superintendent, Sweetwater County School District Number One, State of Wyoming, Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday, January 9 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Central Administration Building to interview interested candidates in executive session.

Following the executive session, the board will make an appointment of a Mickelson’s successor. The successful candidate will serve the remainder of Mickelson’s term which will end on December 1, 2024. Following the special meeting, the board will conduct will its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m.

The Special Board Meeting will be held in person at the Central Administration Building and will also be live streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ITSCSD1/.

New Members

The Board of Trustees were sworn into office Monday night with three news members taking their oath read by Sweetwater County Circuit Court Judge John Prokos.

The new at-large members of the board will be Danielle Schumacher and Kari Cochran while Anjelica Wood will be the new representative from the Wamsutter area. They will be replacing Bettolo, Matt Jackman and George Reedy on the new Board of Trustees.