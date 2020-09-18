SCSD No. 1 Officials Address COVID-19 Health Orders, School Events

ROCK SPRINGS — In a letter sent to parents and the community through the ParentSquare app, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (SCSD No. 1) officials provided more information about COVID-19 Coronavirus state orders and school events.

On the evening of September 17, SCSD No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern and Human Resource Director Nicole Bolton released the following statement.

“Tomorrow marks the end of a great five weeks. We are proud of our entire staff and students for their hard work and preparation. We also thank you as your students have cooperated with new protocols and procedures. They are respectful of our staff and one another. Thank you for that.

As our schools continue to stay open and other events approach, we need to continue to be vigilant in our efforts to limit any exposure to COVID-19 and adhere to the required health orders.

K -12 schools are required to follow the state health orders. All of these precautions are strictly followed by Sweetwater No. 1 in order to keep schools open, events going, and staff and students safe. None of these decisions are based on personal preferences, beliefs, or political stances. A greater risk of positive COVID cases may occur whenever events or gatherings do not follow state mandates. Confirmed COVID cases in schools may result in quarantines of specific groups, classrooms, grade levels, schools, or individual sports teams. Students may also lose the opportunity to compete in a game or activity. These are the very scenarios we are trying to avoid. We have had great success so far. We want to continue this positive trend while keeping our students in school, staff and students safe, and all activities going. Let us all do our best so events can take place, schools remain open, and sports and activity seasons are completed. We ask for your cooperation and partnership in not hosting events that are typically held by the school. For the safety of all, Sweetwater No. 1 does not encourage or support any of these events occurring.

We are asking our families to comply with current state mandates for school events. If you choose to attend a school sponsored event, all state orders are to be followed, including properly wearing a mask the entire time. Unfortunately, anyone that chooses not to follow the state orders will be asked to leave the event. Again, the end goal is to keep our students in school, sports/activities occurring on schedule, and for the safety of all.

Below are the state K-12 orders schools must follow (this guidance may change and we will adapt as necessary):

“K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and trade schools may provide on-site instruction to students and allow other use of their facilities under the following conditions:

Groups of students and teachers shall be limited to 50 in each separate room, however, 6 feet of separation between individuals should be maintained as much as possible;

Up to 250 people may be allowed in rooms where 6 feet of separation between individuals can be maintained (including, by way of example, cafeterias, auditoriums, large class rooms);

Students, teachers, and school staff shall wear face coverings both indoors and outdoors where 6 feet of separation between individuals cannot be maintained;

Six foot spacing of students during transportation to and from the facility shall be maintained as much as practicable; face coverings shall be worn during transportation when six feet of separation cannot be maintained…

Outdoor and indoor events attended by non-students (e.g., parents, families, or members of the public), must comply with the provisions of the “Twelfth Continuation and Modification of Statewide Public Health Order #2: Regarding Gatherings of More than Fifty (50) People”

The Twelfth Continuation and Modification of Statewide Public Health Order #2 states:

5. Events not specifically identified by name or type within this Order may allow indoor gatherings of more than 50 people but no more than 250 people. Events not specifically identified by name or type within this Order may allow outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people but no more than 50% of the venue capacity (or 250, whichever is greater), with a maximum of 1,000 people. Events allowed under this paragraph are subject to the following conditions, to be enforced by the host or organizer of the event. These events include by way of example but are not limited to rodeos, speedway motor races, outdoor concerts, sporting events, fairs, track and field races, farmer’s markets, ……

Groups of attendees seated or standing together must be limited to 6, preferably of the same household, however, an event may make exceptions for groups greater than 6 if the group is solely composed of members from the same household;

A 6-foot distance must be maintained between individual groups at all times, including but not limited to entrances, exits, concessions, ticket booths, and restrooms;

The number of people in any confined area of the event must be limited to allow for adequate distancing between households;

Close contact between members of different households is prohibited before, during, and after the event;

In the event the required 6 feet of distance between individual groups cannot be maintained face coverings must be worn during the event, to the greatest extent possible;”

There are exceptions to masks that are outlined in the state orders. A student or staff member that falls under an exception must wear a face shield in place of a mask.

We do not want to compromise the ability to keep schools open.Thank you for your partnership and cooperation to give our students every opportunity we can.”