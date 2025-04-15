SCSD No. 1 Presents 4-Day Schedule Survey Results, Shows Continued Support for Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS –– The four-day school week isn’t to blame for lower testing scores according to Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s assistant superintendent.

Assistant Superintendent Nicole Bolton discussed survey results about alternative schedules and the four-day week received by students, staff and parents during Monday’s meeting. Bolton said the schedule was developed to allow for more professional development and planning, as well as limit the amount of time teachers spent out of the classroom. The district also uses it as a recruitment and retention tool as it can create a better work-life balance.

“We really were trying to provide a schedule that was meeting the demands of teaching today,” Bolton said.

Bolton said there was an increase in participation in the survey between students, staff and parents. Overall, 1,204 parents, 672 staff, and 926 students participated. Bolton also said several responses received more support than in the past.

Responses to the survey were:

The four-day week supports positive attendance patterns Pre Kindergarten to sixth grade parents: Yes 81.4%, No 18.6% Seventh grade parents to 12th grade parents: Yes 80.1%, No 19.9% Students: Yes 92.1%, No 7.9% Staff: Yes 44.1%, Neutral 31.7%, No 24.1%



The four-day week supports student achievement Pre Kindergarten to sixth grade parents: Yes 71.2%, No 28.8% Seventh grade parents to 12th grade parents: Yes 71.3%, No 28.7% Students: Yes 88.6%, No 11.4% Staff: Yes 43%, Neutral 31.8%, No 25.1%



The four-day week supports a school/home life balance Pre Kindergarten to sixth grade parents: Yes 80.2%, No 19.8% Seventh grade parents to 12th grade parents:Yes 80.1%, No 19.9% Students: Yes 90%, No 10% Staff: Yes 83.6%, No 16.4%



Do you prefer a four-day week or a five-day week Pre Kindergarten to sixth grade parents: Four-day 71.8%, Five-day 28.2% Seventh grade parents to 12th grade parents: Four-day 74.9%, Five-day 25.1% Students: Four-day 84.7%, Five-day 15.3% Staff: Four-day 79.5%, Five-day 20.5%



There were a few questions only given to the district’s staff. They were:

The four-day week supports more planning and collaboration time Yes 61.5%, Not applicable to my position 24.7%, No 13.8%



The four-day school week provides more professional development opportunities to staff on Fridays Yes 78.1%, No 21.9%



Assists in keeping teachers in the classroom Yes 55.1%, Not applicable to my position 26.2%, No 18.8%



The four-day week is a reason you came to or plan to stay in SCSD No. 1 Yes 54.2%, No 45.8%



The four-day week has helped improve my morale Yes 62.2%, Neutral 24.1%, No 13.7%



Bolton presented data that showed an increase in English language arts scores in all grades except for the ninth and tenth grades since it implemented the four-day weeks. She said the district originally saw a decrease in both math and English language arts scores during the last 14 years despite changes to the school district’s calendars. While language arts scores are increasing, math scores in all grades have seen a decrease. Though Bolton doesn’t believe increases or decreases are a result of the four-day week.

“I would be very hesitant to say that the four day week is the reason for an increase or decrease in scores,” Bolton said.

She said everything comes down to high-quality teaching and the district is using the four-day week to provide teachers the time they need in such a time-intensive job.

Bolton said the district submitted the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school schedules to the state for approval. The results from the survey are also submitted to the state. Board Chairman Cole Wright said one issue he wants to address to parents is the amount of time spent in the classroom between a four-day week and a five-day week is almost identical, with the four-day schedule resulting in a little more time in school. Wright also said there is a financial impact with the fifth day that results in significant cost to the district. He said it isn’t the only issue driving the four-day week, but said the financial impact should be considered as well.

“We did not go to a four-day week for financial purposes” Bolton said.