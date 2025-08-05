SCSD No. 1 Receives Federal Grant Funding

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 recently received the remaining allocations of Title II, Title III, and Title IV Parts A and B federal grant funding, amounting to more than $1 million for the district.

According to the school district, the funds will provide support for critical programs, professional development opportunities, and staffing. The grants are not new to the district and continued funding is instrumental in the district’s efforts to promote student achievement and a safe and well-rounded educational environment. The grants will also fund six positions throughout the district.

“These federal grants have helped us build a solid foundation for professional growth, student engagement, and program innovation,” Joseph Libby, the district’s superintendent said. “The release of these funds allows us to continue building on that foundation. We are fortunate to receive this support, which ensures our programs can continue to thrive and serve our district in alignment with our mission.”