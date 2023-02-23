SCSD No. 1 Schools Will Have Another Virtual School Day Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 officials announced this evening that due to weather and travel conditions it will be having another virtual learning day tomorrow.

According to the message on the ParentSquare app, “The travel conditions in many areas remain unsafe with alerts for no unnecessary travel. We will be implementing a second virtual day for all of Sweetwater No. 1 schools in Rock Springs, Farson-Eden and Wamsutter for Thursday, February 23.”

“We want to keep roads clear to support our District facilities and maintenance department, city crews, and county crews in plowing the roads,” the district stated.

The district will resume in-person school on Monday,

The following is the message from the district in its entirety:

“Hello Sweetwater Number One Community,

We would like to extend a thank you to our students, parents, teachers, staff, and administrators for their efforts these last few days. Working through the winter storm has been a challenge for everyone. Families, staff, and the community have adjusted their schedules to support their students while keeping safety on the forefront.

The travel conditions in many areas remain unsafe with alerts for no unnecessary travel. We will be implementing a second virtual day for all of Sweetwater Number One schools in Rock Springs, Farson-Eden and Wamsutter for Thursday, February 23, 2023. We want to keep roads clear to support our District facilities and maintenance department, city crews, and county crews in plowing the roads. In addition, with no school on Friday, this will allow an opportunity to help recover from the effects of this storm.

Please keep your student home tomorrow as teaching will be conducted using District provided technology. Do not send students to bus stops. If you have questions or problems, please reach out directly to your student’s teacher through ParentSquare. They will be the one who can assist you most directly. Please remember that students MUST check in with each of their teachers in order to be counted present for attendance.

Due to the District moving to a virtual day on Thursday, February 23, 2023 for safety purposes, there will be no District/school sponsored events, practices, or activities to start the day. Weather, road conditions, and student safety will determine if any events, practices, or activities, can occur after the school day is over or in the evening.

A virtual day means we will NOT have to make-up this day of instruction because we will still be teaching and learning virtually.

We wanted to allow for as much planning time for our families by sharing this information this evening. Thank you for your patience as we keep safety a priority for our students, staff, and families.

Thank you for supporting the students of Sweetwater Number One through one more day of virtual learning for tomorrow, February 23, 2023.

Take care and we will look forward to in-person classes resuming on Monday, February 27, 2023.”

Kelly McGovern, Superintendent of Schools

Nicole Bolton, Director of Human Resources