SCSD No. 1 Seeks Reentry Task Force Members

ROCK SPRINGS — A Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Reentry Task Force is being formed as an advisory committee to provide options as the district plans for opening its schools this fall.

A message sent out on the parent ParentSquare app from SCSD No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern read as follows:

“A Reentry (Smart Start) Task Force is being formed as an advisory committee to the Superintendent and Board of Trustees to provide options as we plan for the opening of schools in the fall.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This task force is not a decision-making entity, but rather a committee to provide recommendations to the District. Emphasis is on the importance of collaboration within the District and between our community.”

The Task Force will have 25 stakeholder representatives from the following: students, parents, counselor/social worker, directors, nurse/medical staff, administrators, teachers (K-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-12), board members, business, and community members.

If you are interested in serving on the Task Force, please submit an email of interest to Ms. West, westt@sw1.k12.wy.us by Monday, June 15, at 4 pm. Confirmation will come to those interested once the Task Force is formed.

Meeting dates include: Wednesday, June 17; Tuesday, June 23; Tuesday, June 30; Tuesday, July 7; and Tuesday, July 14. Meeting times are from 4-6 pm each evening. We need those involved to attend all meetings. Meetings will be a combination of both in-person and virtual.

Please remember to notify Ms. West if you are interested in serving as a member of the Reentry Task Force by Monday, June 15, by 4 pm.”