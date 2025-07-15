SCSD No. 1 to Approve Budget Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Board of Trustees is meeting on a different day and plans to finalize the district’s 2025-2026 fiscal year budget.

The meeting will be suspended to host a public hearing about the budget after the board approves the meeting agenda. Information about the budget can be found here.

The board will later consider approval of a policy related to student-athlete concussions. The policy states young athletes are particularly vulnerable to concussions and identifies they can result in long-term changes to brain function and could lead to death. The policy says school administrators and the district’s athletics directors shall take appropriate steps to ensure coaches, athletic trainers and other people involved with athletics comply with district protocols.

The board will also go into an executive session to discuss legal and personnel issues.

The school board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the district’s central administration building. The meeting will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel and, with the exception of the executive session, is open to the public. A full agenda can be found here.