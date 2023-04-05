SCSD No. 1 to Have Delayed Start Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 officials announced this evening that the district will have a two hour delayed start on Wednesday, April 5.

Bus stop pickups and school start times will be pushed back two hours. For example, if your child catches the bus at 7:08 a.m., they will catch their bus at 9:08 a.m. tomorrow morning. If your school start time is 8:10 a.m normally, it will be 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Breakfast will be available for students when they arrive, and lunch will still be served at its regular time.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

All schools will dismiss at their regularly scheduled times. There will not be a delayed release from school, the district stated.

“This decision was not made lightly. The delayed start will give plows the opportunity to assist in clearing side roads and District parking lots after the spring storm we just endured,” the release states. “We want to support our District facilities and maintenance department, city crews, and county crews in plowing the roads.”

Student and staff safety is our No. 1 priority, and the delayed start will allow our buses and parents to get students to school safely, and our staff to arrive safely.