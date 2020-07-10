SCSD No. 1 to Present Reopening Plan to State Board of Education

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District Number One’s Re-entry (Smart Start) Task Force, the 30-member advisory committee consisting of District staff and community stakeholders, held its final meeting this past Tuesday in which they put together a re-entry plan that considers the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“The recommendation, which I will present to the Wyoming State Board of Education at its meeting on July 15, 2020, is to re-open schools for in-person instruction coupled with options for virtual education,” SCSD No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern said.

The Re-entry Plan, with its focus on safely bringing students back into the classroom, aligns with state and local health orders and the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wyoming Department of Health, and the Wyoming Department of Education, according to McGovern.

The materials reviewed and created by the Task Force, including parent and staff surveys, are available on the District website at http://www.sweetwater1.org/reentry_task_force_20202021.

“I would like to thank all of the members for their time and efforts in this process,” Superintending McGovern said.

At 6 pm on July 15, 2020, the public is invited to watch the Board of Education’s virtual meeting and Budget Hearing, which will be aired live on the District’s YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/ITSCSD1, and will include a presentation of the Re-entry Plan and discussion of additional details involving (i) Communication, (ii) Safety and Wellness, (iii) School Operations; and (iv) Instruction and Technology.

Public comments will need to be submitted prior to the live event and may be made at: https://forms.gle/k3cci9sjc5X2tGy69 until Wednesday, July 15 at 4 pm. Public comments will be submitted to the Board of Trustees for the board meeting. The agenda is available at http://www.sweetwater1.org/july_board_meeting.

“I hope that all our District families are staying safe and healthy and enjoying this summer break. I also acknowledge the anxiety of sending your loved ones back into the classroom this fall and understand your concerns and need for information. I want to stress that the physical, social, and emotional well-being of our staff and students is our highest priority,” McGovern said.

The district will continue to update and refine the Re-entry Plan as more information becomes available and as recommendations and restrictions evolve. This information will be shared with parents, staff, and students on the District website, through ParentSquare, and on the district’s YouTube channel.

“I look forward to seeing the familiar faces of our staff and students back in our buildings this fall, and am confident that, in implementing the processes and procedures outlined in the Re-entry Plan, Sweetwater County School District Number One will be doing everything in its power to provide a safe and enriching learning environment for our staff and students this coming school year,” McGovern said.

Recreation (Rec.) Board Meeting

The District also has a Recreation (Rec.) Board meeting and Budget Hearing this next week at 4 pm on July 15, 2020. The agenda is available at http://www.sweetwater1.org/recreation_board_meeting.

Public comments will need to be submitted prior to the live event and may be made at https://forms.gle/dq9ZWzGPtwDrgGfG9 until Wednesday, July 15 at 4 pm.

Public comments will be submitted to the Rec. Board Members for the board meeting. The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/itscsd1.