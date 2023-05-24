SCSD No. 1 to Provide Free Summer Meals

ROCK SPRINGS — With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will provide free meals to children during the summer.

There are no income requirements or registration. Anyone age 18 or younger may come to eat at the locations and times listed below. There is one big change though. There will no longer be grab and go meals. Each meal must be consumed by the child at the site. Per USDA guidelines food may not be taken from the site.

Meal Locations:

Eastside Elementary (305 G Street):

May 30-July 28

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (Monday-Friday)

Lunch: 1 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

Rock Springs Junior High (3500 Foothill Blvd. Enter cafeteria thru back of school by tennis courts and track):

May 30-July 28

Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (Monday-Friday)

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

*All sites will be closed on Tuesday, July 4,

If you have any questions, contact SCSD No. 1 Nutrition Services (307) 352-3400.