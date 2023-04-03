SCSD No. 1 to Release All Students Early Due to Winter Weather

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 will be conducting an early release today for all schools due to the current and forecasted winter weather conditions.

SCSD No. 1 announced on the ParentSquare App that schools will be released early today starting at 12:30 p.m. Students and staff will not be required to attend class virtually this afternoon.

In continuing to assess the weather, it is still snowing in a steady manner and is predicted to intensify as the day goes on. There will be an early release today as outlined in the schedule below: All regularly scheduled buses will drop students off at their scheduled bus stop. If you are able to go to the school and check your student out, please do so.

The District will be conducting an early release at the following times:

RS K – 6 schools – 12:30 p.m.

Desert School (Wamsutter) and Farson-Eden School – 12:30 p.m.

RS Junior High – 1:30 p.m.

RS High School, Satellite Campus, and BBHS – 1:30 p.m.

This morning yielded many challenges with weather conditions, a report of an active shooter in Rock Springs High School, in addition to the tragic news of a death at one of our outlying school communities, Desert School in Wamsutter, that has uprooted the school and community. We want to thank you for your patience as we get to the concern and next steps with the weather. Again, we can not thank our local authorities, first responders, administrators, staff, students, and families enough for the team work involved to keep everyone safe.

Over the last eight (8) years, Sweetwater Number One has taken aggressive measures to train, implement, and practice safety. Since June of 2015, in partnership with our local authorities and first responders, we have implemented a common practice, common language, and partnerships so that in the event something occurs we are prepared to act immediately. Today was a great example of the implementation of the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and what practice and preparation has done.

As Sweetwater School District Number One assessed weather early this morning, the National Weather Service indicated 1-3 inches were predicted for today until later this afternoon. At the time the decision was made to continue to have school, there was not a significant amount of snow. We immediately acted in preparation of students that needed to travel on the interstate, whether that was to an outlying school or for school related travel. The weather increased in intensity very quickly after this and once school began due to road conditions and assessment, the City of Rock Springs promptly and appropriately issued a no unnecessary travel advisory. We understand the frustration when situations change quickly, such as the weather and the school safety incident from this morning. We do the best we can with the information we are afforded at the time.

Due to the events that have occurred today, schools will be closed once kids are on the buses and safely home. Students have been fed lunch before being released. Students and staff will not be required to log in virtually this afternoon. All school activities will be canceled for the remainder of today and further information will be coming forward regarding school and activities tomorrow. Staff at each school will be released once students have been safely picked up at school.