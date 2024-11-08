SCSD No. 1 to Review School Improvement Plans Monday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will hear about the district’s student performance and school improvement plans during the board’s meeting Nov. 11.

The plans come after data revealed by the Wyoming Department of Education showed the district’s averages ranked it the lowest in math and English amongst the state’s largest districts on the WY-TOPP exam, and ranking second to last in science. School performance ratings released by the WDE reveal that while a few schools are partially meeting or meeting expectations, with Black Butte High School and Farson-Eden’s middle school and high school exceeding expectations, many are listed as not meeting the expectations as outlined in the WDE’s school performance ratings. While the district has already initiated changes to drive improvements, the plans detail how the schools plan to improve.

A list of how SCSD No. 1 schools fared on the WDE’s school performance ratings for the past three years. Image from SCSD No. 1.

The board will also hear from Facilities Director Dan Selleroli about the district’s 2025 long-term facilities plan. Another report regarding Project Aware is also scheduled to take place. Additionally, an executive session is planned to allow the board to discuss legal and personnel issues.

The meeting will also be the last for Chairperson Carol Jelaco and Vice-Chairperson Stephanie Thompson. The two will be replaced in December by new board members Dr. Chad Franks and Cole Seppie.

The meeting takes place a 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s Central Administration Building. A full agenda can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube Channel.