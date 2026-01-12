SCSD No. 1 Trustees to Hear Accreditation Report at Monday Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will hear a presentation on the district’s accreditation report, while considering a number of items on its consent agenda during its meeting Monday evening.

The report follows positive comments made after a Wyoming Department of Education peer review assessment that highlighted the district’s work in several areas.

“The district’s Board of Education demonstrates a strong commitment to governance practices centered on student learning and community collaboration,” the report states.

The report highlights positive growth seen in areas including academic performance and organizational effectiveness. The report highlights the review team’s confidence in work being done to improve the district.

The consent agenda includes items related to course name changes and new course proposals for the 2026-2027 school year, as well as human resources recommendations regarding resignations and hires. The trustees will also have an executive session to discuss personnel and legal issues.

The school board meets at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.