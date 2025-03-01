SCSD No. 1 Young Authors Honored

Students throughout Sweetwater County School District No. 1 received recognition for their entries into the Young Authors contest Wednesday evening. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS –– Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s authors were recognized for their work during the annual Young Authors award ceremony Wednesday evening at Rock Springs Junior High School.

Students from schools throughout Rock Springs and Farson Eden School received awards in a number of categories, which consisted of nonfiction, fiction, poetry, and graphic novels. As the county’s Young Authors competition no longer takes place, first place winners will have their work submitted to the state Young Authors competition.

First Place Fiction

First Grade – Eldrick Hurd, “Flubber Goes to Hawaii

Second Grade – Khylar Bowling, “Too Many Peanuts”

Third Grade – Nora Navas, “The Girl Who Saved Her Best Friend”

Fourth Grade – Bennett Pedri, “Polar Bear vs Polar Bear”

Fifth Grade – Dawson Muller, “The Anonymous Killer”

Sixth Grade – Allison Wintermote, “Shadow”

Seventh Grade – Lindsey Golden, “Alllie, Arfie and Austin”

Ninth Grade – Sadie Woodward, “Revolt”

11th Grade – Natalie Mitchell, “A Battle of Wills”

12th Grade – Kira McAninch, “Love Her”

Second Place Fiction

First Grade – Caecilia Aimone, “Mermaids Playing at the Park”

Second Grade – Frankie McWhorter, “Braylynn and Emmaleigh Went on a Forest Hike”

Third Grade – Aiden Leftwich, “Jackson’s Motocross”

Fourth Grade – Braelynn Remington, “Who Took Oscar’s Cheese”

Sixth Grade – Sophia Piedra, “The Graveyard”

Seventh Grade – Elliot Souza, “Unexpected”

Ninth Grade – RikkiLynn Bates, “The Portal to a New World”

Third Place Fiction

First Grade – Haidyn Hamner, “Scariest Disaster”

Second Grade – Jamesson Grasse, “Dragon Apocalypse”

Second Grade – Parker Upton, “The Haunted Forest”

Third Grade – Selah Johns, “Pete and Little JOhn’s Story”

Fourth Grade – Everett Golden, “Who Did It”

Fourth Grade – Daniel (Rhett) Davis, “Kidnapped!”

Seventh Grade – Sage Madsen, “The Spacedog”

First Place Nonfiction

First Grade – Saylor Padilla, “I Went to the Hospital With my Mom”

Second Grade – Dawson Froton, “My Trip to Heber, UT”

Third Grade – Penelope Ramirez, “The Sweetest Hairless Cat”

Fourth Grade – Bennett Pedri, “My Italian Adventure”

Fifth Grade – Zayleigh Caceras, “Polar Bears”

Eighth Grade – Mia Audenried, “The Events That You Didn’t Know About WW1 and WW2”

11th Grade – Autumn Madsen, “The Sustenance of Life”

Second Place Nonfiction

First Grade – Nathan Varley, “When my Family Went on a Cruise”

Second Grade – Brylee Dupape, “Conrad’s Love for Rocks”

Fourth Grade – Cooper Kruske, “My Incredible Trip to the Aquarium”

Third Place Nonfiction

First Grade – Jayda Gil, “A Story About my Scooter”

Second Grade – Aerie Amithson, “Green Anacondas”

Fourth Grade – Addilyn Blau, “Heart Smart”

Fourth Grade – Carson Gutierrez, “Florida”

First Place Poetry

Second Grade – Karson Slagowski, “Holiday Poems”

Fourth Grade – Briella Hardinger, “The One Star in the Sky”

Fifth Grade – Rylynn Slagowski, “Things I Like”

Sixth Grade – Serenity Bowers, “Upon Galaxies”

Eighth Grade – Braleigh Bentley, “The Symphony”

10th Grade – Arya Jackson, “Wings of Whispered Dreams”

Second Place Poetry

Second Grade – Wynn Pedri, “My Funky Family”

Fourth Grade – Jaysai Baker, “One Direction Infection”

Sixth Grade – Aaliyah Brunz, “My Life in Sports”

Eighth Grade – Sophia Jackson, “Middle School Problems”

10th Grade – Kai Kaptain, “Sins of Beauty”

Third Place Poetry

Fourth Grade – Jaeslyne Pocheco, “Basketball”

Eighth Grade – Morgan Elliot, “The Life of an Artist”

Eighth Grade – Jude Peak, “Existential Poetry”

First Place Graphic Novel

Second Grade – Ray Pedri, “The Magic Skateboard”

Fourth Grade – Ryder Vaden, “The Two Headed Dragon”

Second Place Graphic Novel

Fourth Grade – Quinn Hunsaker, “The Attack”