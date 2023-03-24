SCSD No. 2 Announces 2023 Young Authors Winners

GREEN RIVER — The 2023 Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 Young Authors participants were recently awarded for their outstanding pieces of writing.

Several kids from all grades participated in the contest. For the first time ever, graphic novel writing was added to the existing categories of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry.

The first-place district winners advanced to the Sweetwater County Young Author Awards where they competed against SCSD No. 1 students for a chance to advance to the state competition. The winners of the county competition, were announced March 7. Those winning entries are being sent to the State Young Authors Contest by the deadline of March 31 for a chance to place among the best of the best across the state.

Congratulations to all the winners!

SCSD No. 2 Winners

County Winners