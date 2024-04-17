SCSD No. 2 Announces 2024 Young Authors Winners

GREEN RIVER — Eight students from Sweetwater County School District No. 2 emerged victorious at the state 2024 Young Authors competition, with two additional students receiving honorable mention recognitions.

Young Authors is a writing and poetry competition that begins at the local level. Winners then progress to the county level, and finally, the top entries from each county compete at the state level.

“SCSD No. 2 students impressed the judges at every stage,” SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer said. “At the elementary level, two students were recognized for their exceptional writing. Lincoln Middle School continued the district’s winning streak with three student champions and one honorable mention. Green River High School added to the celebration with another four students winning in their respective categories.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The winners, along with their respective grades, categories, pieces, schools and teachers, can be seen below.