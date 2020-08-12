SCSD No. 2 Approves In-House Child Care Center

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees approved an in-house child care center to be set up at the Jackson Elementary School building during a special meeting last week, and approved a $109,000 cost-neutral budget to operate it during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The child care center was first proposed July 21 as a solution for district staff with children to find child care in Green River. The school board gave the district the go-ahead at that time to set a budget.

The child care operation is contingent upon the district having a minimum of 20 children enrolled by Friday, August 14. The center can care for 24 children maximum. Currently, the district has six kids signed up.

The total budget for the child care center is $109,000, which is to be completely covered by child care fees paid by parents. This will cover $66,151 for salaries, $32,195 for benefits, and $10,654 for services and supplies.

The school board unanimously approved the budget.

The district is taking children ages two to five, and will be under the same COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines as the school district as a whole.