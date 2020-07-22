SCSD No. 2 Approves Reopening Plan; Recommends Returning to Classroom in August

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2020-2021 Smart Start Reopening Plan Tuesday evening, and officially recommended students and staff attend face to face classes on August 19.

The reopening plan consists of three tiers. Tier one, the recommendation, puts students and staff back into the schools on August 19. Tier two is where the district would implement block schedules so only a certain amount of kids would be in the schools at a time. Tier three would be a move back to virtual learning for all students and staff.

Initially, the plan was written to “recommend” face coverings. However, Sweetwater County Public Health officials said the district must require face coverings in any situation where social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained, in order to prevent spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Superintendent Craig Barringer said the district wants kids back in the classroom and will comply with requirements to make that happen.

“If they’re telling us wearing a mask is going to get to that, then we’re on board,” Barringer said.

Barringer said they sent out a survey to parents earlier in the summer and out of 950 respondents, 82 percent of parents want their kids back in school. The other 18 percent want options.

Distance Learning Options

Greg Figenser said there are four different options for parents who are not comfortable with sending their children back to school. The options are as follows:

Remote learning: This would include synchronized learning in which the student would use Google Classroom to attend real-time classes. There will be microphones and cameras set up in designated classrooms and students at home will have he equipment to virtually attend that class. Classroom-based virtual learning: This option includes both synchronized learning and asynchronized learning. This means kids can attend classes in real-time, but can also watch a recording at a different time during the day. Figenser said this will be helpful for older kids who may have to help younger siblings in their classes and will need to attend their own classes later in the day. This will include PLATO classes, in which they will complete coursework on their own and check in with a designated staff member once a week. Homeschooling: This will require the parents to choose their child’s curriculum. Students will still be able to attend extracurricular activities or classes such as music or art on campus if the family desires. Virtual Academy: This would be an online school in which the students would not be enrolled in the district, but rather the Wyoming Virtual Academy out of Lusk. This means the students would not be able to participate in extracurricular activities or on-campus classes.

A survey will go out to parents on Wednesday, July 22, and can also be found on their website, https://www.swcsd2.org/. The survey will ask parents to explain their reasoning for wanting to keep children home, and present them with their options.

Options for Vulnerable Staff

If a staff member has an underlying health condition that makes them vulnerable to COVID-19, they will be assessed on that vulnerability and then given accommodations where appropriate.

Human Resource Director Jason Fuss said emails have been sent to staff that requests staff notifies the district of any vulnerabilities they have that will require them to stay home. For new staff, these responses will be due by August 7. For other staff members, they will need to notify the district by August 12.

Fuss pointed out that not all staff can work from home, such as custodians, maintenance workers, or nutrition services personnel. The staff will still be accommodated, as Fuss said the district has a liability to accommodate their staff through the FFCRA Act, Family Medical Leave Act, and the American Disability Act.

The hope is that any certified staff who must work from home will be able to run virtual instruction for kids doing school work remotely. However, he said it may not work out and they will have to make adjustments when they get the number of students studying from home to determine which teachers will be running online coursework.

Fuss said teachers participating in remote learning will be compensated using CARES Act funding. Another option is using paraprofessionals to check in with students online, as long as the paraprofessionals stay under 40 hours of work per week.

Fuss also said staff will be given 10 sick days in case of COVID-19 related illness or quarantine, as per the Family First Corona Act, before having to tap into their sick and personal days.

What Students and Parents Can Expect

Alan Demaret said there will be a lot of responsibility placed upon parents to keep kids home when they are sick. This will be crucial in making sure there isn’t an outbreak, or that several students or teachers do not have to be removed from the classroom for enforced quarantines.

Demaret said that there will be guidelines for every piece of attending school, from how classes are conducted with social distancing to lunch and transportation.

“There’s no going back to normal, we have a new normal that we’re going to put in place,” Demaret said.

Buses will be seated no more than two kids to a seat, and siblings will be seated together. Face coverings will be required on all buses. If a student shows symptoms related to COVID-19, they will be seated at the front of the bus in a confined area, and then will be sent to a confined area in the school as they wait for parents to pick them up. That area will more than likely be the nurses office in each school.

Demaret said each school will also be staffed with its own full-time nurse. The confined areas will also have air purifiers.

When kids get to school, parents will not be allowed inside. There will be designated drop off times, and appointments will be required to enter the schools.

Lunch times will be staggered and schools are looking at how to keep kids socially distanced during lunch. Some schools may have some kids go to the lunch room one day and eat in the classrooms the next day.

As for hygiene, hand washing will be taught and encouraged and hand sanitizing stations will be at every school entrance as well as throughout the schools. The schools will be sanitized by custodians more often, but Demaret noted they cannot sanitize every desk between classes.

Teachers may be required to sanitize the desks themselves between classes.

“It has to be a team effort,” Demaret said.

Routines for face coverings and hygiene will be the primary focus the first week of school, Demaret said.

More Information

The Smart Start plan will be available to the public Wednesday, July 22, at noon. It can be found on the front page of the school district’s website, https://www.swcsd2.org/.