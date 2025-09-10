SCSD No.2 Beats Expectations on WY-TOPP Assessments

GREEN RIVER — All schools in Sweetwater County School District No 2. met or exceeded expectations on the WY-TOPP and ACT assessments.

“Last year only 12% of schools statewide exceeded the expectations, it’s important to remember that our school did very well and we definitely want to celebrate their achievements.” said Assistant Superintendent Alan Demaret.

Wyoming’s Test of Proficiency and Progress, WY-TOPP, is the state’s standardized assessment used to evaluate K-12 schools in a variety of factors. These factors include student growth, readiness, achievement, equity, and English language proficiency in K-8. In high schools they also look at graduation rates, credits earned, post secondary opportunities, as well as the K-8 factors.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Based on all these factors, the state will give one of four performance ratings, exceeding expectations, meeting expectations, partially meeting expectations, or not meeting expectations.

Demaret noted that these exams are done one day after another and it’s also a test of endurance. They only test how well students did on a single day out of the year. Despite the rigorous schedule, SCSD No 2. schools performed great.

A few years ago, Monroe Elementary did not meet expectations. Last year, the school exceeded expectations, beating the state average in five of seven categories. This year, Monroe met all expectations.

Harrison Elementary exceeded expectations this year, scoring above the state average in all seven categories.

Last year Truman Elementary did not meet expectations. Despite beating the state average on only one of seven categories, Truman has seen significant growth and now meets expectations.

Washington Elementary met expectations with five of seven categories above the state average. Fifth-grade students performed especially well this year.

Lincoln Middle School met expectations, outperforming the state in four of seven categories.

Green River High school met expectations with four of five categories above the state average. GRHS’s composite ACT score of 18.9 exceeds the state average of 18.7.

The district’s alternative high school, Expedition Academy, follows a different set of evaluation criteria. Only 10th-grade students are assessed. The school is exceeding expectations, particularly in graduation rates and postsecondary opportunities.

Demart wanted to thank all teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and everyone working for the district for coming together and providing opportunities to students to thrive.