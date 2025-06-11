SCSD No. 2 Board Approves 2nd Conceal Carry Reading

GREEN RIVER — The second reading for the proposed firearm policy Tuesday evening was approved with apprehension by members of the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees.

With the passing of House Bill 172, Wyoming became a no gun-free zone state and school districts are developing policies for concealed carry of guns. The second reading of the policy saw verbiage added, lockboxes removed from clauses, and the inclusion of W.S. §21-3-136. The statute refers to a financial account consisting of legislative appropriations and other funds in relation to the possession of firearms on school campuses.

The reading was met with pro-gun, anti-gun, and a moderate point of view about guns on school property. Former SCSD No. 2 Board Member Steve Core spoke against having guns on school property. Core encourages districts to utilize school resource officers instead of teachers having conceal carried weapons.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Outgoing Assistant Superintendent Jason Fuss said there had been numerous conferences and the bill had removed local control. Fuss encourages that the school enforce additional training in conjunction with the police department.

One meeting attendee believes teachers should be armed at schools.

“You’ve made yourself a soft target. You make our children a soft target,” Melissa Crowell said.