SCSD No. 2 Board Changes Meeting to Add Executive Session

GREEN RIVER – Anyone planning to attend Tuesday’s Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees meeting will need to plan for an earlier start time.

The district issued a public notice Friday morning changing the start time to 5:15 p.m. Jan 14 and adding an executive session to the schedule, with the meeting beginning with the executive session. An executive session is a discussion that is closed to the public and allows for a board or council to discuss specific topics. Those topics include potential litigation, employee issues, and land transactions, among others. Other discussions not taking place in the executive session are open to the public.

