SCSD No. 2 Board Meeting: Funding and Passing Policies

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees approved the speech and debate team’s request for funding and their fundraisers. The Board also approved the policies that have gone through their third readings that effect the administration of the school district.

The speech and debate team sought funding for their trip to Des Moines, Iowa as 12 of the students qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association’s National Tournament. The request to apply for a grant from BOCES was approved and a plan to fundraise for more funding was presented. The Board agreed to give the speech and debate team $3,300 to assist with the competition trip. This will go to the estimated trip costs of $24,305.

The Board also approved giving $3,025 to the Green River High School Theatre as 11 students qualified to perform in the International Thespian Festival. The trip for the students is estimated to cost $24,000.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Both events are eating into the district’s work travel fund. Vice Chairman Tom Wilson said the district was running out of funding, something the rest of the trustees agreed with. The Board also agreed amongst themselves that they needed to create criteria to qualify for funding in this situation.

The Board quickly followed up the funding approvals with approvals of 10 policy revisions that will affect the superintendent flexibility, the staff of the district and their relations with one another in a professional setting, and the administration authority of the different schools in the district.

June 3 has been announced as a half day with exception for Expedition Academy.