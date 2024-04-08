SCSD No. 2 Board to Recognize All-State Athletes

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will recognize several student-athletes during the board meeting this week.

The recognitions will kick off with Western Wyoming Community College head wrestling coach Art Castillo, along with the Western wrestling team. The team recently won the NJCAA Division 1 National Championship for the second year in a row.

Then the Green River High School boys basketball all-state recipients will be recognized by head coach Laurie Ivie. Head swim coach Colleen Seiloff will follow with a recognition of the all-state boys swimmers. GRHS track coach Dan Hansen will also present the all-state indoor track athletes for recognition.

To finish off the recognitions, the GREA scholarship recipients will be celebrated by the board, followed by the district’s student teachers.

The board will also hear a presentation from three girl scouts who did bus loading zone improvements for their silver award project. The did improvements on the Harrison, Truman, Monroe, Washington and Lincoln bus loading zones.

The SCSD No. 2 school board will meet Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. The meeting can be attended in person or viewed on YouTube. The full meeting agenda can be viewed here.