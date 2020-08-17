SCSD No. 2 Child Care Center Unable to Open

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 (SCSD No. 2) Child Care Center that was slated to open for staff’s children is unable to open at this time due to not enough kids being enrolled to receive the service.

“We needed to have 20 students and we didn’t reach that mark,” Greg Figenser, SCSD No. 2 Curriculum Director.

The center required a minimum of 20 kids and was maxed at 24 kids. Figenser said the district may retry in the future. The center was to be housed at Monroe Elementary School.

The idea for a child care center was first brought to the Board of Trustees in late July due to the lack of availability at local at home and commercial centers. Figenser said at the time of presenting the idea there were only 14 spots available in the summer months, and those fill up very quickly when school starts back up.

As of August 11, six kids were signed up for the district’s child care service and the district needed 20 by the end of last week.

The child care center was to be a self-funded service, in which the fees staff would pay to have their children enrolled would cover the cost of services and salaries.

Child care in Green River remains a hot button issue, as the Green River City Council is looking at passing an ordinance change that would allow at home child care centers to take in more children, including more infants. The Council approved the first reading on August 4, and will hear a second reading this Tuesday, August 18.