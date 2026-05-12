SCSD No 2. Enrollment Continues to Decline

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No 2. Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday night to hear a report on the end of the year summary and enrollment, and recognize a variety of student athletes and staff.

End of Year Summary

The board will hear a report on the district’s entire school year, including staffing, facilities a decline in enrolled students.

Since peak enrollment of 4,015 students in 1991-92, SCSD No. 2 has seen a steady decline year to year. In 2000-2001, enrollment dropped to below 3,000 and sits at 2,227 students today. SCSD No. 2 also lost 61 students during the school year, on par with the amount they have lost every year for the past seven years.

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The district has been able to downsize staff to match the declining enrollment rate without a reduction in force. A total of 15 positions have not been filled since the 2023-24 school year.

The average year of construction for the buildings in the district is 1983. The newest building, Granger School, was built in 2013 and the oldest, Monroe Elementary, was built in 1962 and remodeled in 2018. The last large project the district completed was the Lincoln Middle School kitchen, and the next project the board will consider is adding space to the high school’s woods and welding classrooms.

Other Business

The board will also recognize the Teacher of the Year, all-state softball, all-state track, all-state boys and girls soccer, a Wyoming High School Activities Association Lifetime Pass and the Innovation in Preparation of School Meals award from the USDA.

The board will approve the resignations of five staff members and approve contracts for three new staff members.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.