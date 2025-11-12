SCSD No. 2 Explores Options for Expanding Career and Technical Education Facilities

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees heard a presentation from QC10 Architects on options to upgrade and expand the district’s Career and Technical Education facilities at Green River High School Tuesday night.

QC10 Principal Architect Thane Magelky and Project Manager Jenna Brown outlined several proposals, including a 6,400-square-foot addition to expand the welding and woodshop areas, a renovation of existing classrooms, and a new standalone building.

Magelky said the preferred option, the addition, would cost about $7 million, compared to $3.5 million to $4 million for a remodel and $10 million for a larger new structure. He noted that the high school’s HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems are at the end of their life and will need replacement regardless of which plan moves forward.

Board members voiced support for expanding CTE offerings but said cost control remains a priority. After discussion, trustees voted to issue a Request for Qualifications for architectural services related to the 6,400-square-foot expansion.

Superintendent Scott Cooper said the RFQ process will help the district identify qualified firms and explore design options while maintaining fiscal responsibility.