SCSD No. 2 Has First Reading on Authorization to Carry Firearms

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will hear the first reading of a new firearms policy and will consider approving grant applications during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The board of trustees will discuss the school district’s staff conceal-carrying firearms on school district property. This includes what requirements are needed for the staff to obtain a valid conceal carry permit and to maintain firearms on campuses.

The board will be approving grant applications to BOCES for $363,844, a Career and Technical Education Professional Development Grant for $2,000, and the Wyoming Trust Fund Grant for $50,000.

A presentation of a new way of learning, Work Based Learning, will be given. This program was piloted in 2023 with three students and this year there will be 24.

Students will be recognized for receiving the 2025 Wyoming Young Authors State Award and the Expedition Academy Speech and Debate Winners.

The school board meets at 6 p.m. at the district’s central administration office. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.