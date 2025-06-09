SCSD No. 2 has Second Reading of Firearms Policy

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will be reviewing their firearm policy for a second time.

The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees removed the usage of lock boxes from the New Policy Firearms Policy (Conceal Carry). The verbiage also included volunteers in the Use of Firearms and Compliance clauses. Wyoming Statute §21-3-136 was adopted into the policy, relating to government funding in relation to the training required for staff and volunteers to maintain a conceal carry on school property.

The board will consider four grant applications for the Perkins V Grant, CTE Cutting Edge Grant, Title IA Grant, and Wyoming Arts Council Grant. The total amount for the grant applications stands around $703,495.15.

The board will also be considering the approval of a quit claim deed. A letter from Sonia Carson requests the board purchase up to 2,000 square feet of property from Sweetwater County School District No. 2 to properly slope her yard and install a fence for her property. Carson offers to cover all expenses associated with the lot line adjustment.

SCSD No. 2 meetings take place every second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. and take place at the central administration building. The agenda is posted on the district’s website and the meetings are live-streamed on its YouTube channel. The meetings are open to the public.